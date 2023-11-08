St. Mary's Volleyball Concludes Season In United East Volt Division Semifinals

WASHINGTON, DC – The St. Mary’s College Volleyball took on the Bison of Gallaudet in the semifinals of the United East Volt Division Playoff Tournament. Gallaudet won in three sets and will advance to the Volt Division Finals.
St. Mary’s – 0 Gallaudet- 3
How it Happened
- The Seahawks started their first set out strong with a kill from Jillian Zukley. They attempted to keep this energy throughout the set but the Bison notched six unanswered points, creating an eight-point gap between them and the Seahawks (11-3). This gap grew to nine points which caused the Seahawks to call a timeout. The Seahawks continued to fight hard but were unable to close the gap and fell in the first set 25-14.
- The second set was tight at the beginning. Julia Bobrowski and Meghan Stevens each notched kills to keep the set tied 5-5. Jillian Zukley tried to stop the Bison from creating a sizable gap with another kill (10-7). However, the efforts all around weren’t enough to stop the Bison, and the Seahawks fell 25-11 in the second set.
- Ellie Matthews started the third set off strong with two kills for the Seahawks. Arielle Lubeck followed her lead and notched another kill for the Seahawks keeping the set tied 3-3. Alayna Sievert took the Seahawks ahead of the Bison with a series of three service aces (9-7). This was followed by a kill from Meghan Stevens, which prompted Gallaudet to call a timeout (10-7). Immediately after the timeout, Arielle Lubeck notched another kill (11-7). Meghan Stevens came in with two more kills for the Seahawks (13-9) but the Bison were not deterred. While the Seahawks fought hard, the Bison came back and tied the set (16-16). After a constant back and forth, the Bison took the third and final set 25-23.
Key Plays
- Alayna Sievert led the Seahawks in both aces (3) and assists (14) in this match.
- Meghan Stevens led the Seahawks in digs with 14.
- Julia Bobrowski had 10 kills for the Seahawks and Meghan Stevens was close behind with 9.
Up Next
This concludes the season for the St. Mary’s Volleyball team.
Facebook: http://facebook.com/StMarysAthletics Instagram: @smcseahawks,
Twitter: @smcseahawks, | Hashtags: #SweepTheSheds, #GoHawks