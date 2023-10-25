LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various boards, committees, and commissions. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the County’s website at https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than November 20, 2023.

The following vacancies are open to all applicants: Adult Public Guardianship Review Board Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission Airport Advisory Board Board of Trustees Museum Division Commission for People with Disabilities Commission for Women Commission on Aging Commission on the Environment Economic Development Commission Human Relations Commission Recreation & Parks Board Transportation Advisory Committee Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

The following vacancies have special requirements for applicants: Board of Appeals – Must have some planning experience. Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a licensed electrician. Family Violence Coordinating Council – Must be a victim of domestic violence or the family of a person who has been a victim of domestic violence. Historic Preservation Commission – Experience in architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology. Metropolitan Commission (3 vacancies) – Applicants must live in 4th, 5th, 6th, or 8th Districts. Planning Commission – Must have some planning experience.

Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 1707, for more information.