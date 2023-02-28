Stephen Rollins holding the Megalodon tooth. Credit – Bambi Rollins via Facebook

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Another prehistoric Megalodon tooth has been discovered right here in Southern Maryland.

On February 10, 2023, St. Mary’s County waterman Stephen Rollins, along with his first mate Jeremiah Jordan, made the discovery aboard the Undertaker while out in the Chesapeake Bay.

The size of the tooth was reportedly revealed to be 5.5 inches by 3.5 inches, and could be eight million years old.

Rollins and Jordan were initially looking to catch oysters, as they came upon the relic.

Credit – Bambi Rollins via Facebook

“I was stunned! It took me a second to register what I was actually looking at. I picked it up and said ‘thank you, Jesus!’ It really is a timepiece,” Rollins stated in an interview with McClatchy News.

On February 12, Rollins’ wife, Bambi Rollins, posted in the WORKBOAT LIFE Facebook group, revealing the discovery. Since then, the post has garnered over 1,000 reactions and almost 500 shares.

“My husband says for the right price he’d sell it,” Bambi Rollins told McClatchy News. “But, I’d rather keep it locked in our safe. This is a once in a lifetime find and I know it will be a piece that we’ll show off and talk about for years to come.”

Credit – Bambi Rollins via Facebook

This is the second known Megalodon tooth found here in Southern Maryland in the last two months.

On Christmas day, a nine-year-old girl named Molly found a Megladon tooth while searching for fossils at Calvert Cliffs State Park.

With the summer months approaching and more people out in the water, who knows what gems might be found right here in the Chesapeake Bay.

