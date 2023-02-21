Stacy L. Hutchinson ’23 Chosen For Leadership Maryland Class Of 2023

SOLOMONS, Md. – Leadership Maryland announced today that Stacy L. Hutchinson ’23, Associate Director, Administration at University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) – Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, Maryland, has been chosen to participate in the statewide professional development program as a member of the Class of 2023.

Hutchinson is one of 53 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 30th class who will complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Located where the Patuxent River meets the Chesapeake Bay, the UMCES’ Chesapeake Biological Laboratory is the oldest publicly supported marine laboratory on the East Coast and a national leader in research on fisheries, estuarine ecology, environmental chemistry and toxicology research of the Chesapeake Bay and aquatic ecosystem around the globe.

“We are excited to announce our next class and welcome these accomplished and motivated individuals to Leadership Maryland,” said David Fike ’16 (LM) president and CEO, Leadership Maryland. “The 53 members of the Class of 2023 are each influential leaders within their companies, industries, and communities, and have the desire to make a broader impact within our state. And the knowledge, experience, and connections they will gain in our program will prepare them to do just that.”

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science leads the way toward better management of Maryland’s natural resources and the protection and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay. From a network of laboratories located across the state, our scientists provide sound advice to help state and national leaders manage the environment and prepare future scientists to meet the global challenges of the 21st century. umces.edu

About Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a non-profit organization offering professional and youth development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its current and future leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s professional development program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished executives from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. Leadership Maryland also offers Maryland Leadership Workshops (MLW), the state’s premier leadership development program for middle and high school students. For more than 65 years, MLW has provided peer-led summer residential and community outreach programs that empower participants – known as delegates – to take ownership of their personal development as they grow in self-awareness, set measurable goals, and collaborate with peers in diverse groups. Together, Leadership Maryland and MLW have established thousands of Marylanders on their lifelong leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change in all aspects of their lives and within our state. leadershipmd.org