Stallings Slams The Door In Baysox Win Over Senators

BOWIE, MD – Right-hander Garrett Stallings provided five dominant shutout innings, as the Bowie Baysox opened up their six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night.

Stallings entered out of the bullpen for Bowie, in the back end of a tandem with right-hander Peter Van Loon. Stallings (W, 2-2) had previously struggled in the back end of tandems, with a 15.57 ERA in his previous three relief outings. However, the right-hander sat down the first five, and 15 of the 16 batters he faced, striking out four and allowing just one base runner in a shutdown effort to secure the Baysox victory.

The offense came early once again for the Baysox, who have now struck first in their last eight games. Back-to-back doubles to lead off the second inning from TT Bowens and Donta’ Williams got Bowie on the board. After plating Bowens for his 18th RBI of the season, Williams advanced to third on an errant throw from Senators’ pitcher Michael Cuevas on an attempted pick off at second base. He then crossed home on an RBI groundout from Tim Susnara to extend the Baysox lead to 2-0.

Harrisburg chipped away to tie the game in the middle frames. With two outs in the third, Jackson Cluff drew a walk and stole second base. A bloop single into right field from Donovan Casey allowed Cluff to scamper home and make it a 2-1 Bowie lead. The Senators then tied the game in the fourth, as Van Loon yielded a walk and single to put runners at the corners for Jose Sanchez to notch a sacrifice fly and tie the game. That would end the day for Van Loon, as right-hander Conner Loeprich would enter and retire the final two outs of the fourth without allowing any further damage.

The Baysox took the lead back in the bottom half of the fifth against Cuevas (L, 2-1). Susnara laced a single back up the middle with one out. He would advance to second on a groundout by Heston Kjerstad, before Coby Mayo clobbered an opposite-field double to bring Susnara home and give Bowie a 3-2 lead.

The Baysox would not look back, as Stallings cruised the rest of the way for the victory. Bowie’s record now sits at 17-27, as the Baysox have won seven of their last ten games. Bowie continues its series with Harrisburg on Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.