ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) held a virtual sit down with former Maryland Commerce Secretary and current GOP gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz on May 31.

The event was originally supposed to be a debate forum involving all of the GOP candidates for governor. Unfortunately, the other candidates either never responded or responded too late to the invite. As a result, the event turned into an interview.

The moderator of this forum was The Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood. The sit-down consisted of a 90-second opening statement from Schulz, followed by four questions from the moderator.

In her opening statement, Schulz says her campaign is all about opportunity and making sure Maryland stays on a steady track to prosperity. She also talked about her life story and what led her to where she is today.

The four questions asked by the moderator and Schulz’s answers are as followed:

What are the top three actions you think Maryland should take to prevent and mitigate the harmful effects of climate change?

Schulz, as a former commerce secretary, “understands the importance of the environment to our economy…”, she believes that for the sake of large industries, such as the travel industry, the Chesapeake Bay needs to be strong.

Schulz plans to make sure that we continue programs that make Maryland a leader in environmental health and safety, make sure Maryland has a balanced support system for families involved in industries impacted by environmental regulations, and continue to address Program Open Space and The Chesapeake Preservation Programs.

Do you favor allowing additional recording either for the news media or the public? If so, how would you achieve that?

“I would say I’m all about transparency, that’s the one thing that we learned recently.”

Schulz was an advocate for getting recordings on the floor of the House of Delegates and the State Senate and worked to eventually achieve that objective for the sake of transparency to the general public.

How do you plan on voting for the legalization of adult recreational use of marijuana?

Schulz believes that this is an issue that will likely go to the voters to decide what will happen with this issue.

Schulz also stated, “As governor, I will make sure that the funds for legalized marijuana sales are used in a way that helps to support adults and children who are suffering with addiction…”

Briefly describe three strategies you would support as governor to reduce gun violence.

Schulz takes a moment to mention the tragedies that took place in Uvalde and other shooting incidents that have happened in the past week

“It is unfathomable how something like this can occur in a place like a school.”

Schulz has spoken in the past of using the justice system to ensure repeat violent offenders in jail and crackdown on the use of illegal weapons. She also discussed denying bale to those violent offenders who are apprehended.

Solving mental health issues was also a focus of her approach to the situation.

The 2022 Maryland Primary Election is scheduled for July 19, and early voting starts on July 7 and goes until July 14.

