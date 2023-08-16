State Comptroller Visits St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce coordinated a visit from Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman to the St. Mary’s County Health Hub on Monday, August 14, 2023 as part of her “Take a Look with Brooke Tour”, which focuses on revitalization efforts in several communities across the state. Comptroller Lierman was in St. Mary’s County as part of her effort to engage with local community leaders and to highlight innovative strategies that benefit living standards in various Maryland communities. The visit to the Health Hub, hosted by the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), featured a gathering of community and business leaders to discuss revitalization of the Lexington Park area.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, joined Dr. Christine Bergmark, CEO/President of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce, and County Commissioner Scott Ostrow to welcome Comptroller Lierman at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park and provide a tour of the facility. The Hub offers a wide range of services including behavioral health screening, crisis counseling, jail diversion programs for substance use treatment and recovery, financial literacy education and primary care medical services.

Key Health Hub partners present for the Comptroller’s visit included: the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, part of the Equity Task Force that founded the Health Hub; PNC Bank which donated the facility for its current community purpose; WellCheck, a technology firm providing the Health Hub’s digital infrastructure; and St. Mary’s County Government, which supported renovations to the facility for its current use as a healthcare facility.

“Our health department team welcomed the opportunity to meet Comptroller Lierman and highlight the services and partnerships of the Health Hub,” said Dr. Brewster. “Health and wellness have a significant impact on the workforce and our economy. We need to optimize health as we work to advance wealth in our community.”

“St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce was honored to coordinate Comptroller Lierman’s first official visit to St. Mary’s,” said Dr. Christine Bergmark, CEO/President of the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce. “We showcased just a few of the wonderful things our county has to offer in this brief tour, with a promise to include many others in the future.”

To learn more about the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, visit smchd.org/hub.