State Fire Marshal Investigating Waldorf House Fire That Caused $250,000 In Damages

WALDORF, Md. – The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating a structure fire that occurred around 10:34 p.m., on April 4, 2023, at 6607 Coyote Court in Waldorf.

The single-story home sustained an estimated loss of $200,000.00 in structure damages and $50,000.00 in content damages. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The fire was discovered by the homeowner and is believed to have originated from the rear deck of the property.

65 firefighters responded to the scene, extinguishing the fire within 25 minutes of arriving. The smoke alarm was present and activated during the incident.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, requests anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 443-550-6835.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available. /

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com