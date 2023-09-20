State of Maryland Hopes Drivers Will Start Choosing More Zero-Emission Vehicles

MARYLAND – Just last year, only about 1% of vehicles registered in Maryland were electric and plug-in hybrids. But the state hopes that will soon change.
Maryland’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulation went into effect on Monday. It requires manufacturers to increase the percentage of vehicles they sell that do not emit pollutants.
The state aims to end sales of new gas-powered passenger cars and light trucks by 2035, so they still have a long way to go to make that happen.
The rule requires manufacturers to increase the share of electric vehicles sold each year, rather than gas-powered, so that by 2035, all new vehicles sold are electric.
It’s all in an effort to improve air quality and lower emissions to combat climate change.
No, just no. Do not do it. We aren’t ready for electric vehicles. We do not have the infrastructure for electrical vehicles. From the batteries to the charging that requires thousands to have installed into your home. I hope the people do not give into this government over reach.
I will gladly decline that offer, I drive a 92 f150 and will continue to drive a 92 f150, new vehicles are too overpriced!
Sadly, some people have the notion that there’s something “clean,” magical almost, about electrical vehicles. Not so. Where do such people think electric energy comes from? Almost entirely from coal, oil, natural gas, hydroelectric plants, and nuclear.
Instead of pencil-pushing government know-nothings telling us how to live – or how to run the economy into the ground – why don’t they do anything about the hell-hole crime that’s way out of control. Government: get out of our way.
Saying electric cars don’t emit pollutants is a lie. The manufacturing process creates a substantial amount of pollutants. I wish the politicians would quit lying to us.
