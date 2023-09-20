State of Maryland Hopes Drivers Will Start Choosing More Zero-Emission Vehicles

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Just last year, only about 1% of vehicles registered in Maryland were electric and plug-in hybrids. But the state hopes that will soon change.

Maryland’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulation went into effect on Monday. It requires manufacturers to increase the percentage of vehicles they sell that do not emit pollutants.

The state aims to end sales of new gas-powered passenger cars and light trucks by 2035, so they still have a long way to go to make that happen.

The rule requires manufacturers to increase the share of electric vehicles sold each year, rather than gas-powered, so that by 2035, all new vehicles sold are electric.

It’s all in an effort to improve air quality and lower emissions to combat climate change.

