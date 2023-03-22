TIMONIUM, Md. – Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., today announced promotions, presented awards for outstanding service and recognized employees of the year for the Department, including the announcement of the statewide Trooper, Non-Commissioned Officer, Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor, Emergency Dispatcher and Civilian Employee of the Year for 2022.

During a ceremony that recognized members of the Maryland Department of State Police for their outstanding service, Senior Trooper Kelly Jaskiewicz was named Trooper of the Year. She is assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Northern Region. Sergeant Bret McCartney of the Education and Training Division was named Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. The 2022 Emergency Dispatcher of the Year was awarded to Ms. Monica Kline of the La Plata Barrack, while Ms. Pamela Bryant, of the Prince Frederick Barrack, was honored as the Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year. The final Department award was presented to Ms. Rita Gatton, assigned to the Prince Frederick Barrack. She was recognized as the 2022 Maryland State Police Civilian of the Year.

The Maryland State Police Promotions and Awards Ceremonies were held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds and was attended by families, friends, and co-workers of award recipients. Awards were also presented for incidents involving troopers who were assaulted by armed suspects, a trooper who saved the life of a tow truck operator, trapped underneath an SUV that fell on top of him while loading it on the roll back and employees who went above and beyond the call of duty while serving and protecting the people of Maryland.

“These awards represent the highest level of performance, achievement, commitment, and dedication,” Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. said. “The sworn and civilian employees recognized today rose to the top last year in their performance, perseverance, and passion for doing their best. They provided selfless and superior police services to the people of Maryland. I am grateful for their commitment to making Maryland safer and to upholding the highest traditions of the Maryland State Police.”

Senior Trooper Kelly Jaskiewicz, 2022 Trooper of the Year

Senior Trooper Kelly Jaskiewicz, 2022 Trooper of the Year

Senior Trooper Jaskiewicz is a 15-year-veteran and a graduate of the 131st Maryland State Police Academy Class. While assigned to Glen Burnie and North East Barracks, she received specialty training in many different facets of law enforcement. She quickly gained a reputation as a diligent and knowledgeable investigator, and was later selected to join the Criminal Enforcement Division, Northern Region where she is responsible for the management of complex criminal investigations.

In 2022, Senior Trooper Jaskiewicz handled 22 criminal investigations, 10 of which have been closed by arrest with 13 suspects criminally charged. One of her most notable cases involved an attempted murder/rape investigation from 2002 that was suspended due to lack of evidence. With the assistance of the FBI Baltimore Division, Senior Trooper Jaskiewicz was able to locate and arrest a suspect 20 years after the crime was committed.

Senior Trooper Jaskiewicz’ community service to the citizens of Maryland goes above and beyond the call of duty. She is known for her acts of selfless service, providing gifts to families in need while she is off-duty during the holidays. Senior Trooper Jaskiewicz is a valuable resource to the Maryland State Police and to the citizens of this state.

Sergeant Bret McCartney, 2022 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Sergeant Bret McCartney, 2022 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Sergeant Bret McCartney was acknowledged for his work in the Firearms Training Unit of the Maryland State Police Education and Training Division. As the lead Firearms Instructor for the agency, Sgt. McCartney is responsible for all academic entrance level and in-service firearms training. He also provides direction to approximately 100 regional firearms instructors who conduct training throughout the state. While on the 9mm transition team, Sergeant McCartney was in charge of testing, evaluating, and ultimately selecting the new agency Glock handgun. The transition for sworn members of the Department was successfully completed in November last year.

Ms. Pamela Bryant, 2022 Maryland State Police Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor of the Year

Ms. Pamela Bryant is assigned to the Prince Frederick Barrack. She was commended for her professionalism and for making the safety of the troopers her main priority. When troopers hear Emergency Dispatcher Supervisor Bryant on the radio, they are confident in the accuracy and timely information they will receive.

Ms. Monica Kline, 2022 Maryland State Police Emergency Dispatcher of the Year

Ms. Monica Kline is assigned to the La Plata Barrack. She started her career at the original Waldorf Barrack in 2001 before transferring to the new La Plata Barrack. Emergency Dispatcher Kline is fully invested in public service especially when operating the communications console. She is known to arrive early and stay late to get the job done.

Ms. Rita Gatton, 2022 Civilian of the Year

Ms. Rita Gatton is an Administrative Specialist II for the Prince Frederick Barrack. Ms. Gatton started with the Maryland State Police in 1975 and has been a dedicated employee to this Department ever since. She consistently performs at an exceptional level. She also maintains a contractual Emergency Dispatcher position and works to fill vacancies at other barracks throughout the region.

Additional awards were presented for lifesaving, being injured in the line-of-duty and for outstanding performance in assigned duties.