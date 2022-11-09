Photo from Steny Hoyer (via Facebook)

BOWIE, Md. – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement tonight after winning the election to represent Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District:

“I want to thank the voters of Maryland’s Fifth District for entrusting me once again with the responsibility of serving as their voice in the House of Representatives.”

“From securing historic investments in infrastructure and manufacturing to supporting the ongoing effort to bring the FBI’s new consolidated headquarters to Prince George’s County, my colleagues and I worked tirelessly over the past two years to deliver results to the people of Southern Maryland.”

“I’ve been proud to fight for Maryland workers and their families to have access to opportunities that help them get ahead and to have worked closely with state and local leaders to bring resources home to our district to make our communities safer, healthier, and more prosperous. That work will continue in the 118th Congress.”

“Together, we will strive to improve our schools, stand up for our federal workforce, protect voting rights, expand access to affordable health care, and provide workers and small businesses in Prince George’s County and Southern Maryland with the tools they need to make it in Maryland and Make It In America.”