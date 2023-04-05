Stoney’s of Prince Frederick Has Liquor License Suspended for Two Days

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On March 23rd, the Calvert Board of License Commissioners met with the owner of Stoney’s Restaurant in Prince Frederick after it was discovered that the business had served alcohol to an underage customer.

The incident took place on March 3rd, the underage customer in question had been sent in by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to test the restaurant. The owner, Jason Madella, took

responsibility for the error and expressed his embarrassment over the situation. He also stated that the restaurant would implement a better ID vetting system.

The board levied a $300 fine on the business and ruled that they were not permitted to sell

alcohol on two days, those days being April 17th and April 24th. Both of these days are Mondays.

The Prince Frederick restaurant had no prior violations before this incident.

