Stray Horse From Prince George’s County Found A Home And Was Nurtured Back To Health

Credit: Days End Farm Horse Rescue via Facebook

LISBON, Md. – In May 2023, Days End Farm Horse Rescue (DEFHR) received a call from Prince George’s County Animal Control about a stray horse that was found walking along Croom Station Rd in Upper Marlboro. The horse was extremely thin, wore no halter, and was not recognizable to citizens living in the area.

“Animal Control’s question of ‘Can you take him?’ was answered ‘Absolutely!’,” stated DEFHR in a Facebook post.

“Quirky Quigley,” as DEFHR calls him, arrived in very poor condition.

“Exhausted by his walkabout and trailer ride, his presentation was dull and lethargic. When offered small portions of hay, he would chew and quickly drop it from his mouth due to the poor condition of his remaining teeth,” DEFHR explained in the post. “Upon examination by our veterinarian, Quigley was found to be dehydrated, experiencing elevated vitals, given a body condition score of 2 out of 9 (5 is ideal), and had minor lacerations and moderate abrasions throughout his hindquarters.”

According to DEFHR, Quigley remained quiet while starting his rehabilitative feeding plan. Quigley received around-the-clock treatment in the initial days of his arrival. He required soaked forage meals.

After two weeks, Quigley experienced an unexplained infection that required antibiotics and medications for gastric ulcers. Once cured, Quigley’s attitude and demeanor changed dramatically!

Credit: Days End Farm Horse Rescue via Facebook

“Quigley is now a horse that is a blend of sweet and salty. He loves affection but is not shy about expressing opinions on things that are less enjoyable…like baths! Seeing this side of his personality helps us appreciate that it was this fighting spirit that led him to make a break for freedom in search of help, and ultimately, into our care,” DEFHR stated in the post.

DEFHR also announced that Quigley will be up for adoption in the coming months! If you want to keep an eye out for more information, follow them on Facebook by clicking here.

If you would like to help DEFHR with their mission of helping horses in need, click here to donate! Rehabilitative care is estimated to be upwards of $2,500 a month for each horse.

“Join us in helping horses like Quigley find their better tomorrow by making a donation today,” said DEFHR.

