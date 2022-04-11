MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On April 10, at approximately 11:31 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 26000 block of Sycamore Drive in Wicomico Shores.

While units were responding St. Mary’s communications advised they were receiving multiple calls.

Video courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

Crews arrived on the scene to find the one-story home with fire throughout the structure.

The occupant of the home was alerted to the fire by the smoke alarms installed in the home. Firefighters had the fire under control within 30 minutes. No injuries have been reported.

SMECO was notified and requested to the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate the cause and found the fire originating on the rear deck and extending into the remainder of the dwelling.

Investigators have determined the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. The structure loss is estimated at $150,000.00 and contents of $75,000.00.

A GoFundMe has been created to help Kyle Swann the home owner.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.