INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On June 2, a school resource officer (SRO) at Indian Head Elementary School was informed that a student was possibly in possession of a knife while riding the bus home on June 1.

The SRO followed up and learned the student produced the knife and showed it to other students on the bus. No one was harmed and no threats were made.

A parent of one of the bus riders contacted authorities. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged due to their age; however, the student does face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing these types of items to school. Anyone with information about this case may contact PFC Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574.

