Student To Be Charged With Disorderly Conduct And Disruption Of School Activities

LA PLATA, Md. – On December 20 at 11:20 a.m., a student at La Plata High School became disorderly and refused directions from school administrators and staff. Multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation, but the student refused to leave the classroom and continued to scream.

The classroom was evacuated, and the school was placed on a brief hold while the student was escorted out of the classroom and released to their parent who had arrived. The student will be charged with disorderly conduct and disruption of school activities.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext.0475.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.