ANNAPOLIS, Md. — During the pandemic, many faced financial challenges, but to remedy this issue, the government expanded state stabilization funds, which are known as rainy day funds, fueled by increases in tax revenue.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the economy was at a standstill due to stay-at-home orders and social distancing.

This change also caused a major shift in people’s spending habits.

These changes caused many small businesses to be temporarily or permanently closed, and state balance sheets declined.

This short-lived recession was quickly reversed with the help of bipartisan legislation that quickly provided fiscal support directly to individual taxpayers, businesses, and state governments.

Although states received direct financial support from the federal government, tax revenue was the primary contributor to state budget surpluses, according to a new study.

In 2021, total state and local government tax revenue amounted to nearly $1.9 billion, twice as much as intergovernmental revenue, which is the next largest revenue source, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Taxes make up over 40% of state and local government revenue, according to the study. Individual tax income makes up nearly a quarter of all state and local tax revenue.

This study found that Maryland collects the most individual income tax in the country. Individual income tax revenue makes up 21.7% of total revenue, while it makes up 40.5% of total tax revenue, according to the study.

To find the states that collect the most individual income tax, researchers at HowtoHome.com analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 annual survey of state and local government finances.

Researchers ranked states according to each state’s individual income tax revenue as a share of total revenue.

Researchers also calculated individual income tax revenue as a share of total tax revenue, total individual income tax revenue, total tax revenue, and total revenue.

