LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum is excited to be hosting a number of fun-filled events for the summer. These events are open to everyone of all ages and allow the community to have a more immersive experience in the museum.

Free Admission Day: On June 14, 2023, the museum is offering free admission all day to visitors who come dressed in red, white, and blue in commemoration of Flag Day.

Aviation Craft Workshops: The museum will be hosting craft workshops where visitors can make aviation-related crafts whether it’s paper airplanes or rockets. These workshops will be every other Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 14. The workshops are free upon admission.

Film on the Flight Line Series: This summer, the museum will be showing aviation-related movies on our Flight Line on the first Saturday of the month from July – September. Visitors are welcome to bring their own blankets, chairs, and snacks. We will provide concessions, as well. The films will start at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $10 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger. The first Film on the Flight will be on July 1.

Family Day: On Saturday July 22 from noon to 2 p.m., the museum will be hosting a Family Day. We will have activities for the whole family to enjoy and cold treats to top off the day. This event is free activities with paid admission.

Back 2 School Bash: Get ready for school at our Back 2 School Bash on Sunday August 27 from noon to 2 p.m. The museum will have several hands-on, educational activities and will also be conducting a school supply drive. This event is free activities with paid admission, and we will provide refreshments as well.

Wheels & Wings: On Saturday September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the museum is hosting our annual Wheels & Wings Car Show. Visitors will get a chance to see spectacular vintage custom cars and enjoy a day full of food, music, and fun. This event is free activities with paid admission.

About the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum: The Patuxent River Naval Air Museum (PRNAM) serves as the link between the U.S. Navy’s missions at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River (Pax River) and the community defined by those missions. The museum sits in an enviable location with an inspiring story perfectly suited to the technological preoccupations of our era. PRNAM is unique in terms of its collections and mission, which are focused on the research, development, test, and evaluation environment as well as experimental concepts that never made it to the Fleet. The museum also houses artifacts and simulators, films, and books spanning the history of Naval Aviation, as well as 26 one-of-a-kind aircraft. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information please visit the museum’s website at www.paxmuseum.org