Superintendent Announces CCPS Administrative Appointments

LA PLATA, Md. – Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., today announced additional Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative appointments and recent administrative moves.

Diedra Barnett, assistant principal at J.P. Ryon Elementary School, has been named acting principal at Ryon. Barnett replaces Ryon Principal Melinda Tyler, Ed.D., who is leaving her position with CCPS. Barnett has been an administrator at Ryon since 2018 and taught at various CCPS schools prior to pursuing an administrative role.

The following are new assistant principals for the 2022-2023 school year.

Joseph Fernandez, assistant principal at Mattawoman Middle School. Fernandez joins CCPS from Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS), where he most recently served as an assistant principal and instructional lead teacher.

Nancy Franklin, assistant principal at Milton M. Somers Middle School. Franklin most recently served as a school counselor at Somers.

Raymond “Austin” Gore, assistant principal at Maurice J. McDonough High School. Gore most recently served as a theatre arts teacher at Henry E. Lackey High School.

Jasmine Kennedy, assistant principal at Thomas Stone High School. Kennedy joins CCPS from Paterson Public Schools in New Jersey, where she most recently served as the dean of students at Eastside High School.

Kenneth Myers, assistant principal at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School. Myers joins Jenifer from Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, where he was a social studies teacher.

Megan Parsons, assistant principal at Gale-Bailey Elementary School. Parsons most recently served as an instructional resource teacher at Mattawoman.

Heather Tonnessen, assistant principal at Mattawoman. Tonnessen most recently served as an English teacher at St. Charles High School.

Jennifer Toone, assistant principal at Ryon. Toone most recently served as the learning resource teacher at Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Dychon Whitaker, assistant principal at John Hanson Middle School. Whitaker most recently served as an administrative intern at La Plata High School.

For the coming school year, principals were able to hold interviews with current CCPS administrators interested in pursuing a new opportunity or an assignment at another school. The following includes recently approved administrative moves.

Robert Baker, assistant principal at St. Charles. Baker moves to St. Charles from a vice principal role at Mattawoman.

Kim Hairston, assistant principal at Dr. James Craik Elementary School. Hairston joins the Craik administrative team after serving as the director of equity and diversity at the CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Ivy Hodges, assistant principal at Lackey. Hodges transfers to Lackey from Hanson.

Tavon Myers, assistant principal at Malcolm Elementary School. Myers was previously a vice principal at Lackey.

Matthew Newcamp, assistant principal at Lackey. Newcamp transfers to Lackey from a vice principal role at Somers.

Bradley Snow, assistant principal at Stone. Snow joins the administrative team at Stone after serving as director of the CCPS transportation department.

