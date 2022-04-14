HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – The website SurvivorsofChesapeakeChurch.com was launched in February, consisting of a series of blog posts. The blog posts seem to center around speaking out against the leadership of the Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown.

The main page of the site explains, “These are the stories of the people who are willing to speak out against the leadership at Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown, MD. They deserve your attention.”

Robert Hahn

So far, there are seven blog posts on the site. The posts seem to speak out against the senior pastor of Chesapeake Church, Robert Hahn. Some tell the story of Allison Morrison (most names had been changed for privacy), who was physically and verbally abused by her husband, Jason. When Allison sought the help of her friend Sara, they decided to consult pastor Robert Hahn for guidance since they were recently employed by the church.

The posts claim that Hahn urged the two not to go to the police and instead meet with him. The meeting is described in detail in the blog post, “Robert Hahn ran the meeting like an inquisition, with Allison as the target. He expressed suspicion of Allison’s story and asked her if she was sure she was being abused. None of the other elders spoke up for Allison. None expressed sympathy for her or indicated that they believed her.”

The post says that Hahn not only urged Allison not to leave her abusive husband but also told Sara that if she were asked to testify in court on the matter, she should lie about what she had seen of the abuse.

The blog posts outline Allison and Sarah’s story in greater detail about Hahn ignoring this abuse and also cite instances where Hahn abused his power and allegedly acted inappropriately.

In the fourth post titled “The Prodigals,” a story is told supposedly from the perspective of a pastor named Daniel Palmer. Daniel Palmer is married to Caroline Palmer, Robert Hahn’s daughter. Daniel’s story also describes instances in which Hahn acted inappropriately.

“On a mission trip to Honduras, Daniel witnessed Robert Hahn, drunk, behaving belligerently toward the other (female) executive pastor and a female staff member. As months went by, he watched multiple families leave the church because husbands didn’t like the way Robert eyed their wives. He saw Robert bully and use and abuse local politicians and church vendors to get what he wanted.”

Caroline Palmer was also interviewed for the blog posts, and in the fifth blog post titled “The Aftermath”, she speaks on her experience with the church.

“I’ve been a part of that church since I was seven years old,” said Caroline. “I was the senior pastor’s daughter and married to an executive pastor. Not one of the elders came to me. Why was our struggle and subsequent fallout swept under the rug? Why was Robert allowed to manipulate and lie and spin to keep himself on top?

Caroline and Daniel Palmer also recently released a video on Facebook discussing the website and how their family left the church and Caroline’s side of the family. These details are also discussed in “The Aftermath.”

“When Daniel and Caroline Palmer left Chesapeake, they lost all of these things and more. Their children lost a set of grandparents. Cousins. Aunts and uncles. They lost not one but two sources of income. They walked out of that church with little else but what physical items they could take with them. They. Felt. Alone.

Caroline observes that Daniel saw that Robert Hahn was willing to sacrifice anything, even his own daughter, in order to retain tight control over the church. When Daniel realized that he, too, was wrongly prioritizing the church over his own marriage, it alarmed him. That wasn’t the person he wanted to be. He chose to walk away from the life he’d lived for nearly thirteen years.”

In the site’s Q&A section, one individual supposedly asked, “What is the ultimate goal of sharing these stories?” The answer provided is, “To expose the truth. The leadership at Chesapeake Church should submit to a full investigation from an outside team. They should accept recommendations regarding organizational changes and should commit to providing the congregation with a leadership model based on transparency and accountability. We believe Robert Hahn should step down, with pay, pending the conclusion of the investigation.”

On March 25th, 2022, an update was released on the site “In response to this forum, Pastor Hahn and Chesapeake Church have initiated litigation in Calvert County, Maryland. While I unequivocally stand by the work of this site, as a solo individual now embroiled in litigation, I must pause so I can focus my attention on defending against the efforts to silence this forum now pursued by Pastor Hahn and Chesapeake Church.

Thank you again for all your past and future interest, for your prayers, and for trusting me with your stories. I am working toward getting back to each person who has reached out to me.

I look forward to getting back to telling your stories soon.”

TheBayNet.com will be following the litigation proceedings. We will work to provide more details on the situation and litigation in the coming days.

