Susan Fischer Receives A ‘Sheriff’s Salute’ For 3 Blood Drive Fundraisers In Support Of Senior Deputy Flynt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sheriff Ricky Cox and men and women of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are proud to present CCSO civilian employee Susan Fischer a ‘Sheriff’s Salute’.

Mrs. Fisher went above and beyond to initiate and plan not 1, not 2, BUT 3 Blood Drives with the American Red Cross in support of Senior Deputy James Flynt who was shot in the line of duty.

We applaud and commend Mrs. Fisher on her efforts for an outstanding job and a huge success.

The donations received will save the lives of over 400 patients. We graciously thank all those that donated- you have truly given the gift of life.

Mrs. Fisher we are fortunate to have you on our team and our community will benefit from your actions for months to come!

We salute you!