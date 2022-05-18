Norma Rivas-Villacorta, age 23

LANDOVER, Md. – The suspect wanted in connection with a 2021 domestic-related murder in Riverdale is in custody.

The suspect is 23-year-old Norma Rivas-Villacorta of Riverdale. She’s charged with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kayshaun Daly of Riverdale.

On May 22, 2021, at approximately 1:00 pm, officers responded to a home in the 6700 block of Oakland Avenue for the report of an unresponsive male.

Officers located the victim inside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect and victim were in a relationship at the time of the murder. PGPD detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest in September of 2021.

The preliminary investigation revealed that in the days following the fatal shooting, Rivas-Villacorta left the country.

With the assistance of multiple law enforcement partners, she was taken into custody on Sunday when she flew back into the country. The motive for the murder remains under investigation.

Rivas-Villacorta is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. She remains in custody in Loudoun County, VA, pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 21-0022660.