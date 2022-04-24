LANDOVER, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a man with a murder that occurred in Landover in February. The suspect is 27-year-old David Hunter Jr. of Landover.

He’s charged with the murder of 26- year-old Ernesto Gomez of Landover.

On February 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 pm, patrol officers were called to the 2500 block of Kent Town Place for a reported shooting.

The victim was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify Hunter Jr. as the suspect. Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between the suspect and the victim.

Hunter Jr. is charged with first and second-degree murder, among other related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0008105.

