Deandre Dewberry

WALDORF, Md. – On November 14, Charles County Sheriff’s officers arrested Deandre Dewberry, 21, of Waldorf, in connection with the assault and shooting of a 35-year-old man that occurred on November 4 in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf.

In the case, the victim was shot while walking on Hadley Drive; the investigation revealed the shooting was intentional and the victim was targeted.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were initially life-threatening, but have since been upgraded to good. Dewberry was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges.

On November 15, a judge ordered Dewberry to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Master Corporal Johnson is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.