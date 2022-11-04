WALDORF, Md. – On November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:57 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive.

Police first on the scene found a man in his 40s suffering from a single gunshot wound in his neck.

A MEDEVAC was request for the patient. MSP Trooper 2 arrived and transported the patient to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com