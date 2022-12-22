Suspect Sought For Multiple Thefts At Walmart And Target In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in an ongoing theft investigation. The suspect has been involved in numerous recent thefts from the Target and Walmart stores in California.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Dianne Hersh at 301-475-4200, ext. 78155 or email dianne.hersh@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 64866-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.