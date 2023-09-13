Suspect Steals Maryland Flag Wind Charm In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On Friday, August 25, 2023, at approximately 4:16 PM, a suspect parked the pictured silver Honda sedan near the store front of Calvert Kettle Corn in Charlotte Hall. The suspect exited the vehicle and walked toward the display of wind charms on the sidewalk in front of the store, removed a MD flag wind charm and returned to his car with the item.

The suspect then left going towards Mt Wolf Road, failing to make any attempt to pay for the wind charm.

The suspect is described as a thin white male, approximately 30 years of age.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Jason Smith #306 at Jason.Smith@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 2328. Case #46124-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.