Brandon Alexander Turner

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022.

Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of assault first-degree, one count of firearm possession with crime of violence conviction, three counts of assault second-degree, three counts of use of firearm, four counts of reckless endangerment from a car, one count of regulated firearm stolen, one count of loaded handgun in vehicle along with one count of handgun in vehicle, one count of loaded handgun on person along with handgun on person, one count of malicious destruction of property over $1,000, three counts of flee and elude, one count of illegal possession of ammunition, and one count of possession of cannabis of over 10 milligrams.

On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, Turner fled from the deputies in a vehicle on Rt. 4.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened fire at pursuing deputies, striking one patrol vehicle. The pursuit continued to the Walnut Creek subdivision in Huntingtown, where deputies were able to terminate the pursuit. The occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. The suspect that was driving fired additional rounds, ultimately striking Senior Deputy James Flynt.”

S/Dep Flynt was then flown to an area Trauma Center.

Since then, S/Deputy Flynt has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The prosecution of the case against Turner will be handled by Timothy J. Mahar of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office. Turner has been held without bond at the Prince George’s County Detention Center since being discharged from the hospital on December 20, 2022.

Turner’s initial appearance in the Circuit Court for Calvert County is set for Monday, February 6, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.

