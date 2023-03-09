Suspected Marijuana Edibles Recovered From St. Charles High School Student

WALDORF, Md. – On March 8, administrators at St. Charles High School recovered a bag of edibles containing suspected marijuana from a 15-year-old student.

The School Resource Officer was notified and began an investigation. The State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted regarding charges and the student faces disciplinary action by CCPS.

Parents are asked to talk with their children about the dangers of ingesting foods or liquids that contain dangerous substances, as there is a risk the substance could contain life-threatening poisons such as fentanyl or other toxic materials.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call Corporal Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.