LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the individual shown in these images was observed vandalizing a State Highway sign in Lexington Park, MD. The suspect used a black Sharpie and black spray paint during the defacement. The perpetrator is also believed to be responsible for similar acts of graffiti on multiple signs in the area.

The last known whereabouts of the individual was in the vicinity of Hermanville Road and Three Notch Rd in Lexington Park.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the identity and whereabouts of this person. Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact Deputy Ryan Campbell at Ryan.Campbell@stmarycountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8157. Please reference case number 70130-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.