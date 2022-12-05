Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Training Completed For Volunteers

LA PLATA, Md. – Over 30 Volunteer EMS Members attended the now annual Tactical Emergency Casualty Training on December 3rd and 4th in Charles County taught by our partners from the Department of Emergency Services.

All members were instructed on scenarios involving mass casualty incidents, incidents where numerous victims are present, and tactical care for victims.

These two days of intense training emphasized the importance in “response and care for a patient(s) in a civilian tactical environment.”

These members and others are the “first line of defense” on the scene of a catastrophic emergency in our county and are ready to assist should they be needed mutual aid to other jurisdictions.

We thank EMS County Deputy Chief Mitchell Lewis, Jr. and the DES Paramedic Lieutenant Tracey Kellner for spearheading this valuable training, looking forward to next years training.