Take A Private Cruise Around Solomons Island In A Tiki Boat With Cruisin’ Solomons

Credit: Cruisin Solomons

SOLOMONS, Md. – Ryan Crowley and Gregory Reed are the owners of Cruisin’ Solomons, which is part of the Cruisin’ Tikis franchise that has over 70 locations across the country.

Crowley and Reed both work for Calvert County Public Schools. Crowley has been a teacher and administrator for 20 years, with Reed being a teacher for 28 years.

The duo got the idea after meeting the owner of Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh at a Pittsburgh Steelers game.

“He was telling us how well his business was doing, and we thought it would be a great addition to Solomons Island,” Reed told The BayNet. “We contacted the corporate office and progressed through many steps with our tiki boat being delivered in May.”

So what exactly comes with the cruise?

Credit: Cruisin Solomons

Customers that book a tour will be taken on a two hour tour by a Coast Guard certified captain. Maximum number per tour is six people. Depending on weather conditions, tours include exploring the Patuxent River, Back Creek, Mill Creek, and St. Johns Creek.

The crew will provide ice, bottled water, and coolers. Guests can bring any drinks or food that they would like. While cruising seated upon bar height custom chairs, guests have the opportunity to experience music of their choice through the boat’s four speaker Bluetooth sound system.

“We have found that most people want a private tour. What that means is they reserve the entire boat for up to six passengers,” Reed explained. “This option is available daily with multiple tours. We run four tours per day every day.”

The High Noon Cruise is 11am-1pm, Fun in the Sun Cruise is 1:30pm-3:30pm, Happy Hour Cruise 4pm-6pm, and Sunset Cruise 6:30-8:30pm. Private tours Monday through Thursday cost $360 and Friday through Sunday cost $390.

You also have the option to purchase a ticket by seat on their public tours. These are available at 11am – 1pm on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays. With this option, you have the opportunity to meet new people. Tickets on these days are $60 per person.

Reservations can be made on their website. Click “Book Now” to see their calendar of available dates and times. The cruising season is May through October.

“There is nothing like this in Solomons,” said the duo. “We feel it will bring enjoyment to the people of Southern Maryland as well as visitors to our area.”

Even with no prior small business experience, Crowley and Reed are confident that they will be able to provide a fun and engaging experience for guests.

“Our captains are familiar with the Solomons area and historical locations. You will also see a wide range of wildlife in the creeks,” said the duo. “Your family and friends are sure to have a memorable experience on our cruises.”

Credit: Cruisin Solomons

The experience can be reserved for many occasions such as birthday parties, anniversaries, networking for businesses, family gatherings, out of town guests, graduation, book clubs, and much more.

Gift cards are even an option as well! So if you would like to gift someone with one of these amazing cruises you can do so!

More information is available on their website. The team is also on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @CruisinTikisSolomonsIsland.

To learn more about advertorials, contact our Accounts Manager Laura at laura@thebaynet.com

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com