Teal Pumpkin Project: Keeping Kids Safe This Halloween

Credit: Teal Pumpkin Project via Facebook

MARYLAND – Doctors are sending out a warning to parents just one day before Halloween. More people suffer from food allergies and can have severe reactions after eating candy with ingredients they’re allergic to. They’re urging parents to double-check the fine print and inspect everything.

One way parents can avoid food allergies is to keep an eye out for teal pumpkins. Seeing a sign or teal pumpkin on a doorstep means the home is participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

The goal of the project is to offer kids non-food items or toys in a separate bowl to make Halloween safer. There’s an interactive map online to see who is participating.

Experts also say parents of children with food allergies should carry an EpiPen.

To learn more about the Teal Pumpkin Project, click here.

