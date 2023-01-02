Teddy Bear Takes A Flight To The Calvert Animal Welfare League

photo credit: Halifax County Virginia Paws and Claws SPCA. USA

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL) recently helped adopt a very special dog named Teddy Bear.

Teddy was an unclaimed stray at the Halifax County Animal Shelter, a rural shelter in southern Virginia.

Canine Manager, Barbara Scanlan, explained that Teddy was transported from the Halifax County shelter to Calvert County in an extraordinary way.

“We (CAWL) have a fellow rescue partner (Paws & Claws SPCA) who pulled Teddy from the Animal Shelter and arranged transport to Maryland,” Scanlan told TheBayNet.com.

Paws & Claws worked with another group known as Pilots N Paws, which links together pilots who are willing to donate their time and resources to fly animals to rescue.

Scanlan also mentioned that CAWL has been rescuing animals since being formed in 1992.

“We are an all-volunteer non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Prior to having our center, dogs and cats were fostered in private homes with volunteers who would take them to adoption events at local Pet stores. Even with our center, we continue to need foster homes and especially volunteers.”

The organization runs through donations and public fundraisers. Volunteers come throughout the day to feed, walk, and socialize with the animals.

“The generosity of our community is what keeps us going and helping homeless pets,” Scanlan told TheBayNet.com. “We are the only rescue group in Prince Frederick that has our own animal adoption center. When we get an excess of food or towels, we will donate them to other rescues who need them or to the Pet Food Pantry in St. Mary’s county.”

Scanlan explained many reaches out to adopt cats and dogs from CAWL after visiting their website or Facebook page. They then get to meet the animals via appointment or come in during their adoption hours on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scanlan also mentioned they have a second-hand thrift store that opens Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scanlan urges interested volunteers to email them at cawl@comcast.net, or visit their website (cawlrescue.org) and fill out a volunteer application. Volunteers will then be contacted by their volunteer coordinator to set up an appointment for an orientation. Beginners will then be paired with a current Volunteer for training.

Scanlan suggested that it may be best to adopt after the holidays, “At CAWL, we want to meet all members of the family as part of the adoption process to make sure everyone is on board with the new pet. The holidays can be stressful and the pets can sense that. So, if you are having a lot of people over, it might be best to wait until after the holidays to get a new pet.”

