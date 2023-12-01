File photo

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In a developing investigation, deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to a report of a shooting on Sark Court early Friday morning.

At approximately 7:05 a.m., on December 1, 2023, police and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and discovered a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the victim, who was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment. The victim is currently in stable condition.

Witnesses on the scene advised a masked male suspect was seen leaving the area in a black SUV.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation. This does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Buck at Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 535-2800 ext. 2765. Please reference case #23-85460. Citizens may remain anonymous through the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com