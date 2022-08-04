LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) is continuing its construction for the FDR Boulevard extension.

Starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, crews will deactivate power to the traffic signal, and traffic will be directed using a flagging operation at the MD 237 (Chancellors Run Road) / FDR Boulevard intersection.

A section of sidewalk along northbound MD 237 just north of Fire Department Lane will also be temporarily closed to pedestrians.

During this work, drivers may experience a brief delay and should use caution.

DPW&T’s contractor Great Mills Trading Post, Co. is performing the work.

Drivers should remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

For more information about this project visit, https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/FDRBoulevard/.

Anyone with questions can contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3525.