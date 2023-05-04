"I had a great time talking with everybody, the whole staff, coaches, player personnel people and everything. It was a great visit all-around. I enjoyed being in Tennessee."#Titans Select Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan in Sixth Round of NFL Draft — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 30, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tn. – Jaelyn Duncan, an offensive tackle from Maryland, has been selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 186th overall pick in the NFL draft’s sixth round on April 29, 2023.

Duncan’s football journey began at the age of 14 when he started playing at Northern High School in Owings, Maryland. After that, he moved on to Maryland University, where he played in 42 games and had 39 starts for the Terrapins. Since the 2019 season, Duncan has been a starting left tackle for Maryland.

Before being drafted, Duncan visited the Titans officially and also participated in the Senior Bowl and attended the NFL Combine. After being picked, Duncan expressed his excitement and pleasure to the coaches and player personnel people, saying, “I had a great time talking with everybody, the whole staff, coaches, player personnel people, and everything. It was a great visit all-around. I enjoyed being in Tennessee.”

Duncan played a significant role in blocking for a Maryland passing offense that ranked third in the Big Ten in 2022, averaging 259.8 yards per game in the air.

Duncan’s career honors include being named to Athlon & Lindy’s Sports and Pick Six Previews’ Second Team Preseason All-Big Ten, being selected for the 2022 Pro Football Focus Third Team Preseason All-Big Ten, and being included in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000. He also earned three Honorable Mention All-Big Ten nods (in 2020, 2021, and 2022) and was named to Athlon Sports Preseason All-Big Ten in 2021. Additionally, in 2022, he earned his degree in Family Science.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com