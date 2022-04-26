Terron L. Hillsman, Phd

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland is pleased to announce that Terron L. Hillsman, director of the ecological sciences division for the USDA- Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS), will be the College’s 2022 Commencement speaker. The Commencement ceremony will be held on the College’s Townhouse Green on Saturday, May 14, starting at 10 a.m.

A native of Tennessee and raised on a small family farm in Carroll County, Hillsman began his career with the USDA Soil Conservation Service (which later became NRCS) in 1992 as a student trainee while majoring in agriculture at Tennessee State University.

During his 30 years with NRCS, Hillsman has worked as a soil conservationist, state outreach coordinator, and as district conservationist, all in Tennessee. In 2012, he was selected to be the assistant state conservationist for field operations in Massachusetts and served in this position until being named state conservationist for Maryland in 2015. In his current role as director of the ecological sciences division, Hillsman is responsible for the development and maintenance of the National Conservation Practice Standards and Plant Materials Program.

Hillsman earned his B.S. in agriculture from Tennessee State University; an M.A. in organizational management from Tusculum College; and a PhD in business administration from the University of Tennessee.

Since 2007, Hillsman has been an adjunct faculty member in the business and management departments of several colleges. He currently maintains an adjunct faculty appointment at the University of Maryland Global Campus in the MBA program. His publications include journal articles and research papers related to training transfer and employee development.

Currently residing in Crofton, Md., Hillsman enjoys outdoor activities such as cycling and hunting. He and his wife, Natasha, have a 16-year-old son, Donovan.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, was designated the Maryland state honors college in 1992. It is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.