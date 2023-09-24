The Mission: Serving The Homeless And Working Poor

Credit: The Mission

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Mission’s 5th Annual Benefit Dinner and Silent Auction will be held on October 19th, 2023, at the Bay District Firehall in Lexington Park, MD. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and the event takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Anyone can buy tickets or sponsor a table, and all attendees may bid on the silent auction. The proceeds from this event go to three different verticals of The Mission.

The Mission’s Food Pantry serves free dinner every evening for those in need. It also supplies the homeless and working poor with various food to take home and provide for their families. Thousands of meals have been given freely, but the funds are from events like this to keep it going.

The Mission’s Vocational Living Center at the Steve L. Kessler Center provides shelter, food, and guidance for those who have been through rehabilitation or need a major change in their lives. They help the residents stay clean, get jobs, learn household chores, and develop a sense of direction. The ultimate goal is for residents to become self-sufficient members of society.

The Mission’s Rehabilitation Center at the Robert E. Meyers Building is being fully developed and constructed. This would offer anyone with addiction the chance to get clean. The grand opening is slated for the first quarter of 2024.

While three percent of funding does come from the state for these centers to thrive and serve people in need in St. Mary’s County, the other 97 percent comes from the public. Everyone knows what it feels like to struggle in one way or another, and The Mission is a great way to show generosity to those who need it.

To buy tickets or sponsor a table at the event, email Richard Myers, richard@seekingshelter.com

To learn more about The Mission, donate or volunteer, click here.

