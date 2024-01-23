The Seahawk Women's Track And Field Smashes Alvernia Winter Invite

READING, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team traveled to Reading, Pennsylvania to compete in the Alvernia Winter Invite. The Seahawks were one of 12 teams competing in the meet, including the hosting team Alvernia University.
How It Happened:
- First-year Avery Arizzi started the day off strong by breaking the school record in the 60 meter dash with a time of 8.54.
- Elise Kinyanjui placed 11th overall in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:09.24. Close behind her was Chloe Tolson(1:12.90) and Dina Jones (1:15.36).
- Brittney Douglas earned fourth place overall in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:32.98. Kaylee Holston (2:49.99) also competed in this event.
- Betsy Robey placed seventh overall in the women’s one mile run with a time of 5:52.45. Brittney Douglas was close behind in eighth place at 5:52.70.
- Weiya Carter earned ninth place overall in the 3000 meter run with a time of 12:47.45.
- The quartet of Weiya Carter, Betsy Robey, Kaylee Holston, and Pamela Angel-Aguilar set the 4×800 meter relay school record and earned fourth place overall with a time of 11:24.21.
- Elise Kinyanjui earned ninth place overall in the high jump at a height of 1.37 meters.
- Chay’la Rivers set the school record for the triple jump with a distance of 9.94 meters. This performance earned her fourth place overall.
Up Next:
The Seahawks will be back in action on January 26th when they travel to Fairfax, Virginia to compete in the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason University.