The St. Mary’s County Fair Is Here! See The Full Schedule Of Events

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The 76th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair begins on Thursday, September 21, 2023. Here is the full list of events for each of the four days!
(Times subject to change)
Address: 42455 Fairgrounds Road, Leonardtown, MD, United States
Thursday, September 21, 2023 – “Opening Day”
3:00 PM Gates open to public
4:00 PM Exhibit Buildings open to public
4:00 PM 4-H Photo Challenge begins
4:30 PM 4-H Livestock Judging Contest (SR)
5:00 PM Carnival opens (ride all evening wristbands for $30.)
5:30 PM 4-H Horse Drill Team Performances (GS)
6:00 PM 4-HH Market Goat Fitting & Showing, & Market Goat Show (SR)
6:00 PM Pig Races
7:00 PM Chainsaw Artist Rick Pratt and Family
7:00 PM Ofﬁcal Opening (Tolerance Hall)
- Color Guard by Cub Scout Pack 1203
- “The Star Spangled Banner,” Esperanza Middle School Chorus, Angela Garcia-Clark, Director
- Introduction of the Queen of Tolerance Court
- Welcome, John Richards, President, St. Mary’s County Fair Association
- Crowning of the Queen of Tolerance
7:00 PM Miniature Horse Pull (GS)
7:30 PM Pig Races
9:00 PM Exhibit buildings close
10:00 PM Carnival closes
Other events:
Lion’s Mobile Screening Trailer (Vision & Hearing)(4:00pm – 7:00pm)
Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales on display
Glass Blowing Demonstrations
Southern Maryland Wood Carvers (ARTS)
Maryland Ag Education Showcase Trailer on disp
Visit the County Government exhibits in the Commercial 2 Building
Friday, September 22, 2023 – “School Day”
8:00 AM 4-H Livestock Show starts (SR)
8:00 AM 4-H Horse and Pony Show starts (GS)
9:00 AM Exhibit Buildings open to public
10:00 AM Horticulture ID Contest (4-H)
10:00 AM Carnival opens (student pricing & tickets per ride: (10:00 AM – 5:00 PM)
11:00 AM Decorated Wagon Contest (ARTS)
1:00 PM Esperanza Middle School Band, Director (PAV)
1:00 PM Reggie Rice’s Magic of Laughter (Tent)
2:00 PM Speech Contest Joie Samuelson Chairperson (Tolerance Hall)
“The Star Spangled Banner” Great Mills High School, Sara Nelson, Director
3:00 PM Registration for Kiddy Tractor Pull (PAV)
3:00 PM Reggie Rice’s Magic of Laughter (Tent)
4:00 PM Kiddy Tractor Pull (PAV) 7th District Optimists
4:00 PM St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Demonstration (GS)
5:00 PM School Day Activities End, normal entry & regular carnival ticket prices resume
6:00 – 8:00 PM WMDM live remote broadcast
6:00 PM Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales Demonstration (GS)
6:00 PM 4-H Cake Auction (GS)
6:00 PM Bicycle Drawing (OF)
6:00 PM Gracie’s Guys and Gals (FSA)
7:00 PM Light Weight Horse Pull (GS)
7:30 PM Boot Scooters (PAV)
9:00 PM Exhibit buildings close
10:00 PM Carnival closes
Other events:
Pig Races: 11:30 AM, 1:30 PM, 3:30PM 5:00PM (times may vary)
Chainsaw Artist Rick Pratt (FM): 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 4:30 PM, 6:00 PM
Lion’s Mobile Screening Trailer (Vision & Hearing)(11:00 – 7:00)
Glass Blowing Studio Demonstrations
Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales on display
Southern Maryland Wood Carvers (ARTS)
Maryland Ag Education Showcase Trailer on display
Don’t miss the Butterfly Safari
Visit the County Government exhibits in the Fair/Stage Auditorium
Saturday, September 23, 2023 – “Parade Day”
8:00 AM Open Class livestock show (SR)
9:00 AM Exhibit buildings open
9:00 AM Fair Parade Registration begins (Tech Center)
10:00 AM Carnival opens
10: 00 AM “the Star Spangled Banner” Leonardtown High School: Potomac Voices Education Bldg Kyle Teston, Director
10:30 AM. Fair Parade
11:00 AM Amateur Class Jousting Tournament (GS)
12:30 PM Leonardtown High School Orchestra (PAV) John Oplinger Director
12:30 PM David Dent Stuffed Ham Demonstration
1:00 PM Grand Jousting Parade and Professional Class Jousting Tournament
1:00 PM 4-H Visual Presentation Contest (4-H)
1:00 PM Reggie Rice’s Fool of Illusions (Tolerance Hall)
2:00 PM Southern Maryland Concert Band (PAV)
3:00 PM Reggie Rice’s Fool of Illusions (Tolerance Hall)
4:00 PM WMDM live remote broadcast
5:00 PM Reggie Rice’s Fool of Illusions (Tolerance Hall)
6:00 PM 4-H Livestock Auction (SR)
6:00 PM Bicycle Drawing (OF)
6:30 PM Suttler Post Clydesdales Demonstration (GS)
7:00 PM Heavyweight Horse Pull (GS)]
9:00 PM Exhibit buildings close
10:00 PM Carnival closes
Other events:
Pig Races: 12:00 PM, 2:30 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM (times may vary)
Chainsaw Artist Rick Pratt (FM): 12:00 PM, 2:30 PM, 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM
Lion’s Mobile Screening Trailer (Vision & Hearing)(11:00 AM- 7:00 PM)
Southern Maryland Decorative Painters (Arts & Crafts Bldg)10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales on display
Glass Blowing Demonstrations
Blacksmithing Demonstrations (FM)
Southern Maryland Wood Carvers (ARTS)
Don’t miss the Butterfly Safari
Maryland Ag Education Showcase Trailer on display
Sunday, September 24, 2023 – “Family Day”
8:30 AM Open Class Horse Show starts (GS)
9:00 AM Exhibit buildings open
9:00 AM 4-H Dairy Goat Fitting & Showing, and 4-H Breeding Goat Show
10:00 AM Baby Show starts (FSA)
10:00 AM Antique Tractor Pull starts (Tractor Track)
11:00 AM Carnival opens (ride all day wristband $30 avail.)
12:00 PM Meet and Greet the Queen and her Court
1:00 PM Chesapeake Country Cruzers (PAV)
1:00 PM Chopticon High School Peace Pipers (outside Tolerance Hall) Pateley Bongiorni-Cook, Director
1:15 PM Faith Bible Church (TENT)
2:30 PM Mystic Caravan Dance (PAV)
2:00 PM St. Peter Claver Gospel; (TENT)
2:00 PM. 4-H Rabbit Showmanship Contest
3:15 PM Gospel Angels (TENT)
4:00 PM Gospel Music(TENT)
4:30 PM Glass Blower Art Auction
4:45 PM Brisco Brothers (TENT)
5:00 PM 4-H Contest Results announced (SR)
6:00 PM Bicycle Drawing (OF)
6:00 PM Exhibit buildings close
6:00 PM Carnival ticket sales stop
7:00 PM Carnival closes
Other events:
Chainsaw Artist Rick Pratt & Family 9:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 2:30 PM
Pig Races 11:30, 12:45. 2:45
Lion’s Mobile Screening Trailer (Vision & Hearing) (11am – 5pm)
Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales on display
Glass Blowing Demonstrations
Blacksmithing Demonstrations Jamie Abell (FM)
Southern Maryland Wood Carvers (ARTS)
Chee Chee the Clown Balloon Twisting
Maryland Ag Education Showcase Trailer on display
Don’t miss the Butterfly Safari
Visit the County Government exhibits in the Fair/Stage Auditorium
