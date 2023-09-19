The Town Of Chesapeake Beach Ensures Residents Their Water Is Safe

Credit: Rick Hulun via Facebook

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – Chesapeake Beach residents shared concerns that their water was brown on Monday, but the town Public Works Department confirms the water is okay.

The town sent a notification saying brown water is caused by iron in the groundwater that fills water towers. They said the water is discolored but is safe.

Public Works crews conducted spot flushing in town from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the meantime, if residents see more brown water, they urge people to call town hall at 410.257.2230.

