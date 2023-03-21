Theft Suspect Sought For Carrying A Bag Full Of Stolen Merchandise Out Of California CVS

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 9:09 am, the suspect entered the CVS at Buck Hewitt Road in California empty handed.

A few minutes later, the suspect was seen leaving the store with a large green bag full of merchandise that was not paid for.

The suspect left by unknown means and unknown direction of travel.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing blue jeans, black jacket, a gray hoodie and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Darrell Stewart at 301-475-4200, ext. 78113 or email darrell.stewart@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 13807-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.