Thelma Jean Boarman, 86, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s

Thelma was born September 16, 1936 to Judson Hammond Pulliam and Gertrude Lavania Dudley. Thelma was one of nine children. After graduating high school Thelma married Thomas Howard Boarman on January 1, 1954 and together they had three children together, Daniel (Rocky), Randy, and Lena (Beth).

Thelma was a deli manager at A & P grocery store for many years. She retired 36 years ago.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Lena Beth Bittner (Charlotte Hall, MD); brother, George Edward Pulliam (Arkansas); grandchildren, Brittni Nicole Bittner, Brooke Taylor Bittner, Randy Alan Boarman Jr., Thomas Ray Boarman, and Justin Wade Boarman; great grandchildren, Jayden Michael Slyver, and Everly Rose Boarman.

Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas (Howard); her sons, Daniel and Randy; her parents, Judson and Gertrude; her brothers, John Hammond Pulliam, Earl Sammie Pulliam, George Edward Pulliam, and Allan Scott Pulliam; sisters, Ora Louise Pulliam, Drew Canter, Ida Mae Pulliam, and Sarah Frances Fox.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, the family will receive friends for visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be at 2:30 pm at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD