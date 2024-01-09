SOLOMONS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration has implemented the following restrictions for the Thomas Johnson Bridge due to sustained winds in excess of 40 mph:

House trailers, empty box trucks, empty tractor trailers, and empty oversized vehicles are prohibited from crossing the bridge at this time. The speed limit on the bridge is also reduced to 40 mph while the wind restrictions are in effect.

Additional restrictions will be implemented if sustained winds exceed 50 mph.

Road conditions will be closely monitored and the wind restrictions will be lifted when the roads are safe for normal vehicular travel. Drivers can view the latest road conditions on SHA’s website at www.roads.maryland.gov and clicking “CHART.”

Travelers may obtain the latest free traffic and weather information by calling 5-1-1 from a landline or a hands-free mobile device or by logging onto www.MD511.org.

Maryland’s 511 service now offers free text and email alerts for most travelled routes through 511Direct – simply register and set your routes and preferences on-line.