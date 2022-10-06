Thomas Lloyd Madison, Sr.

Thomas Lloyd “Tom or Tommy” Madison, Sr., 67, of Bushwood, MD passed away on September 27, 2022 at his home.

He was born on February 12, 1955 in Washington D.C. to the late John Francis Madison and Gloria Ann Pilkerton Madison.

Tommy moved to St. Mary’s County in the 1980’s from Oxon Hill, MD. He had an affinity for the water, and especially enjoyed boating, fishing and crabbing. He loved family trips to Ocean City to see Fourth of July fireworks. He enjoyed time spent with family and friends at the MIR race track enjoying a cold Bud light. He was a grill master when it came to steaks, but also enjoyed steamed hard crabs. He looked forward to taking the family to see Christmas lights throughout St. Mary’s and Charles County, and Ocean City every year, and it grew to be a favorite family tradition. He also enjoyed going out to eat with his family and friends, with some of his favorite places being Lefty’s Barbeque and Nicks of Clinton. He also loved cinnamon favored candy and gum. Family and friends were always welcome, and he enjoyed time he spent with them.

He is survived by his sons: Charles William Madison and family of Fredericksburg, VA and Thomas Lloyd Madison, Jr. of Lexington Park, MD; sisters, Gloria Ann Booth of Statesville, NC, Linda Howell (Jimmy) of California, MD, Darlene Madison of Upper Marlboro, MD and his cousin, Millard Walter, Jr. (Ann) of Budds Creek, MD; grandchildren: Emmanuel Thompson, Angelica Madison, and Adrian Madison; nephews, COL James Howell (Yvonne), Paul Howell (Kayla) and Benjamin Partlow; his niece, Karen McCann (Rich); great nieces/nephews, Jaymie Howell, James Howell IV, Jazmen Howell, Bella Hildalgo, Trenton Howell, Keara, Zaylie and Alyssa ; like-a-daughter, Katlyn Gagnon (Will) of Mechanicsville, MD; friends, Dawn and Lee Williams; and extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Ronald Booth and his nephew, Kevin Howell.

Family will receive friends for Tom’s Life Celebration on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service celebrated by COL James Howell at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Howell, James Howell IV, William Gagnon, Christian Peck, Lee Williams and Dee Williams.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.