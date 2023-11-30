Thomas Matthew "TomCat" Felix

Thomas Matthew Felix, 86, of Lusby, MD, passed away in Pennsylvania on November 25, 2023. Born May 20, 1937 in Johnstown, PA, he was the son of the late George and Anna (Burger) Felix. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Felix, and children, Collin Felix (Jenna) of St. Leonard, MD, Jared Stern of Leonardtown, MD, Jordan Stern of Huntingtown, MD, Thomas Felix Jr., Tonya Ferrara, Pam Waters, Matthew Felix, and grandchildren, Colby, Charlie, and Kastle. He was preceded in death by his daughter and siblings.

Thomas enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1956 and proudly served for 24 years. During his tenure, he served as a combat air crewman and flew numerous missions during the Vietnam War. In recognition he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, Cross of Gallantry, and Purple Heart. He retired as a Senior Chief and worked as a logistics engineer at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He was a lifelong member of the Fleet Reserve Association. Thomas enjoyed traveling home to Pennsylvania, growing vegetables in his garden, and spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD, with Father Ryan Braam officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Independence Fund Mobility Program at independencefund.org.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.