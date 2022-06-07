Thomas Stone High School Teacher Flown Out After Altercation With Student

WALDORF, Md. – On June 7, 2022, at approximately 1:41 p.m., reports came in of a teacher who was knocked unconscious after an altercation with a student at Thomas Stone High School.

According to reports, the altercation took place in the main hallway where the 40 year old female was thrown into the lockers.

She then reported vision issues, and was later flown out by Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 2 to a local trauma center.

A second patient was also transport to the hospital by an ambulance.

Police have not released any details on arrests or charges made at this time.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the school resource officers will continue to investigate the assault.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

