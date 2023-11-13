Thousands Attend Leonardtown's 48th Annual Veterans Day Parade

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The 48th Annual Veterans Day Parade brought in thousands of spectators and many big names such as Congressman Steny Hoyer, Senator Jack Bailey, and plenty more in support of our beloved veterans.

The parade started at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from St. Mary’s Ryken High School. The line of march proceeded along Fenwick Street to Leonardtown’s Town Square.

This annual event has been a proud tradition in Leonardtown since the early 1970’s. This year’s event commemorated the 80th anniversary of the Japanese evacuation and American Forces securing Guadalcanal and the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. This year’s parade hosted an estimated 2,800 marchers and over 4,000 spectators.

“The gratitude and recognition our Veterans deserve for their service and sacrifice for our great Nation is immeasurable,” Dan Burris, Leonardtown Mayor told The BayNet. “The yearly turnout for Leonardtown’s Veterans Day Parade exemplifies our community’s immense support and respect for those who have served, and I have no doubt this tradition will continue for generations to come. Leonardtown loves our Veterans!”

“Our annual Veteran’s Day parade is a cherished tradition that brings the community together to honor and pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country,” Jay Mattingly, Leonardtown Council Vice President, told The BayNet. “The parade serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by our Veterans and the deep appreciation we have for their service. This is a time when our community comes together to show support, gratitude, and solidarity towards our veterans.”

“Veterans are the faces we see each day. They are our neighbors, friends, loved ones, and family. I consider myself privileged to have worked alongside many and supported veteran non-profits throughout my career,” Leonardtown Councilmember Heather Earhart stated. “In our St. Mary’s community, we are surrounded by veterans who have sacrificed time with their family, know the nightmare of war, and for some, sadly, lost friends or family who gave the ultimate sacrifice. They are the heroes among us. We need to honor them every day and especially thank them on November 11.”

On a personal note, I am a patriot. I thank all members of the military for their service. They deserve recognition for what they have seen and done to keep our country safe.

Please reach out to any soldier in need – see below.

To write a soldier and help their family, click here: https://www.forgottensoldiers.org/write-a-soldier

