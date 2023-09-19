SOLOMONS, Md. – Hosted by AnnMarie Garden, ArtsFest 2023 spanned the weekend of September 16th and 17th. ArtsFest is in its 31st year of annual tradition with hundreds of art booths, music, food, and children’s activities to keep everyone happy during the beautiful weather.

The Patuxent High School NJROTC helped with parking and raised money for their cause by doing one push-up for every dollar donated. Their commitment was admirable, and they earned every dollar through sweat and determination.

As attendees walked in, they were greeted by folk music and booths of gorgeous treasure – art. The mediums varied from painting to photography to jewelry. Some chose to take a more eclectic and innovative approach, like yarn designs, recycled materials, or DIY kits.

One such artist, Joseph Tobia of Drift and Forge, displayed eye-catching works that integrated wood, glass, and resin; all his items were hand-crafted.

Joseph Tobia

Sarah Matthews, a local artist, was chosen to design the ArtsFest 2023 logo and prints for all the merchandising and signs. She had her own booth where she proudly stood by her colorful and modern pieces.

Sarah Matthews

It could easily take someone the entire weekend to get the full experience of this festival. Many artists, art lovers and businesses came out to support the event. The proceeds from the tickets help keep AnnMarie Garden thriving as a place of culture and beauty in this town.

Thousands of people attended throughout the weekend, creating a sense of community in support of the arts. Scroll the gallery below to see the transformative event and the people who brought their art to the public!

For more information on AnnMarie Garden, click here.

